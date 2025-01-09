Fantasy Basketball
Dariq Whitehead headshot

Dariq Whitehead Injury: Still out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 9, 2025 at 9:30pm

Whitehead (concussion) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Denver, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Whitehead remains in the league's concussion protocol and will miss his second consecutive game Friday. The forward hasn't been able to consistently crack the rotation this season, during which he has averaged 4.2 points across 6.0 minutes per contest in five regular-season appearances.

Dariq Whitehead
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
