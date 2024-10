Brooklyn assigned Whitehead to the G League's Long Island Nets on Monday, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Whitehead appeared in only one of the Nets' first three regular-season games, playing two minutes in Sunday's win over the Bucks. The 2023 first-round pick has battled injuries to start his career but is talented enough to crack an NBA rotation when healthy. However, he'll have to prove that in the G League to begin this season.