Dariq Whitehead News: Assigned to G League
Brooklyn assigned Whitehead to the Long Island Nets on Friday.
Whitehead returned from a right knee injury to play against the Spurs on Tuesday. He played only two minutes in that game and was a healthy scratch for Brooklyn's 121-119 loss to Golden State on Thursday. His last G League action was Feb. 25 against the Westchester Knicks, and Whitehead should have the opportunity to see more reps and playing time with Long Island.
