Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dariq Whitehead headshot

Dariq Whitehead News: Assigned to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Brooklyn assigned Whitehead to the Long Island Nets on Friday.

Whitehead returned from a right knee injury to play against the Spurs on Tuesday. He played only two minutes in that game and was a healthy scratch for Brooklyn's 121-119 loss to Golden State on Thursday. His last G League action was Feb. 25 against the Westchester Knicks, and Whitehead should have the opportunity to see more reps and playing time with Long Island.

Dariq Whitehead
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now