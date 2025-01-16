Dariq Whitehead News: Assigned to Long Island
Brooklyn assigned Whitehead to the G League's Long Island Nets on Thursday.
Whitehead recorded three points in nine minutes Wednesday against the Clippers, and he'll return to the G League to stay sharp considering his current role in the NBA club's rotation. He's averaging 12.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals through 14 appearances this season with Long Island.
