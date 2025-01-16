Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dariq Whitehead headshot

Dariq Whitehead News: Assigned to Long Island

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Brooklyn assigned Whitehead to the G League's Long Island Nets on Thursday.

Whitehead recorded three points in nine minutes Wednesday against the Clippers, and he'll return to the G League to stay sharp considering his current role in the NBA club's rotation. He's averaging 12.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals through 14 appearances this season with Long Island.

Dariq Whitehead
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now