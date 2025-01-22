Fantasy Basketball
Dariq Whitehead News: Back with parent club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 22, 2025 at 11:23am

Brooklyn recalled Whitehead from the G League's Long Island Nets on Wednesday.

The Nets are expected to be without multiple key rotation players Wednesday against the Suns in the second leg of a back-to-back set, so Whitehead will be back with the parent club to provide depth on the wing. The 2023 first-round pick has appeared in seven games for Brooklyn this season, averaging 5.9 minutes.

