Dariq Whitehead News: Back with parent club
Brooklyn recalled Whitehead from the G League's Long Island Nets on Wednesday.
The Nets are expected to be without multiple key rotation players Wednesday against the Suns in the second leg of a back-to-back set, so Whitehead will be back with the parent club to provide depth on the wing. The 2023 first-round pick has appeared in seven games for Brooklyn this season, averaging 5.9 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now