Dariq Whitehead headshot

Dariq Whitehead News: Clears concussion protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 12, 2025 at 2:54pm

Whitehead (concussion) is available for Sunday's game against the Nets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Whitehead missed the Nets' last two games due to a concussion, but he has cleared the NBA's protocol and will return Sunday. The second-year forward out of Duke has played sparingly this season, but he could see meaningful minutes off the bench as the Nets deal with multiple injuries including Cam Thomas (hamstring) and D'Angelo Russell (lower leg).

Dariq Whitehead
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
