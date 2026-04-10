Dariq Whitehead headshot

Dariq Whitehead News: Draws first career start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Whitehead will start Friday's game against the Jazz.

Whitehead will make his first career start due to the Grizzlies being extremely shorthanded Friday. Over four appearances this season, he has averaged 12.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.0 minutes per contest.

Dariq Whitehead
Memphis Grizzlies
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