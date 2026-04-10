Dariq Whitehead News: Draws first career start Friday
Whitehead will start Friday's game against the Jazz.
Whitehead will make his first career start due to the Grizzlies being extremely shorthanded Friday. Over four appearances this season, he has averaged 12.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.0 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dariq Whitehead See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 82 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 64 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Early Projected Starters & Key Position Battles217 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 8April 8, 2025
-
NBA Draft
NBA Draft 2023 - Final Mock and Top 60 ProspectsJune 22, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dariq Whitehead See More