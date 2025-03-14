Dariq Whitehead News: Leading scorer in G League win

Whitehead played 26 minutes Thursday during the G League Long Island Nets' 132-118 win over the Hustle and compiled 23 points (9-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Whitehead was the team's leading scorer during Thursday's victory while shooting 52.9 percent from the field. The 2023 first-round pick has now scored a combined 31 points since being assigned to the G League on March. 8 and should continue to split his time between the Long Island and Brooklyn Nets.