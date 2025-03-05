Fantasy Basketball
Dariq Whitehead

Dariq Whitehead News: Plays in garbage time Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 4:41pm

Whitehead (knee) played the final 2:02 of Tuesday's 127-113 loss to the Spurs, finishing with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt).

Whitehead had missed the Nets' last three games due to right knee soreness, but he typically hasn't been a rotation player for Brooklyn this season when available. He's appeared in just 10 games at the NBA level all season and is averaging 5.9 minutes, with most of that playing time coming at the tail end of blowouts, much like Tuesday's contest.

Dariq Whitehead
Brooklyn Nets

