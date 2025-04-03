Dariq Whitehead News: Pops for 17 points in loss

Whitehead logged 17 points (5-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Thursday's 105-90 loss to the Timberwolves.

Whitehead scored double-digits for just the third time all season, playing at least 15 minutes for the third straight game. While this was an encouraging performance by Whitehead, it remains to be seen whether he will stick as a consistent part of the rotation for the remainder of the season.