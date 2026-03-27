Dariq Whitehead News: Productive from range in loss

Whitehead supplied 23 points (8-18 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 36 minutes in Thursday's 133-106 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Whitehead had a scoring surge in his comeback to the starting lineup after seven successive appearances off the bench. He got most of his output from beyond the arc, converting his second-most three-pointers in the campaign. On the defensive end, he recorded a season-high mark of three blocks.