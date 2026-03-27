Dariq Whitehead headshot

Dariq Whitehead News: Productive from range in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Whitehead supplied 23 points (8-18 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 36 minutes in Thursday's 133-106 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Whitehead had a scoring surge in his comeback to the starting lineup after seven successive appearances off the bench. He got most of his output from beyond the arc, converting his second-most three-pointers in the campaign. On the defensive end, he recorded a season-high mark of three blocks.

Dariq Whitehead
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dariq Whitehead See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dariq Whitehead See More
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Early Projected Starters & Key Position Battles
NBA
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Early Projected Starters & Key Position Battles
Author Image
Adam King
203 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 8
Author Image
Dan Bruno
353 days ago
NBA Draft 2023 - Final Mock and Top 60 Prospects
NBA
NBA Draft 2023 - Final Mock and Top 60 Prospects
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
June 22, 2023
NBA Mock Draft 2.0 - Who Are the Best Picks for Each Team?
NBA
NBA Mock Draft 2.0 - Who Are the Best Picks for Each Team?
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
June 14, 2023
NBA 2023 Draft Predictions - Mock Draft, Analysis, Scouting Reports
NBA
NBA 2023 Draft Predictions - Mock Draft, Analysis, Scouting Reports
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
May 25, 2023