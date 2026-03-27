Dariq Whitehead News: Productive from range in loss
Whitehead supplied 23 points (8-18 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 36 minutes in Thursday's 133-106 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves.
Whitehead had a scoring surge in his comeback to the starting lineup after seven successive appearances off the bench. He got most of his output from beyond the arc, converting his second-most three-pointers in the campaign. On the defensive end, he recorded a season-high mark of three blocks.
Dariq Whitehead
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dariq Whitehead See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Early Projected Starters & Key Position Battles203 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 8353 days ago
-
NBA Draft
NBA Draft 2023 - Final Mock and Top 60 ProspectsJune 22, 2023
-
NBA Draft
NBA Mock Draft 2.0 - Who Are the Best Picks for Each Team?June 14, 2023
-
NBA Mock Draft
NBA 2023 Draft Predictions - Mock Draft, Analysis, Scouting ReportsMay 25, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dariq Whitehead See More