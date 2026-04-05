Dariq Whitehead News: Scores 16 points in loss
Whitehead racked up 16 points (6-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 131-115 loss to the Bucks.
Whitehead, who was signed to a 10-day contract Thursday, saw a significant workload for the injury-depleted Grizzlies. Meanwhile, starters Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Taylor Hendricks combined for 26 minutes. If Sunday was any indication, Whitehead is going to get a long look to close out the season.
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