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Dariq Whitehead News: Scores 16 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Whitehead racked up 16 points (6-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 131-115 loss to the Bucks.

Whitehead, who was signed to a 10-day contract Thursday, saw a significant workload for the injury-depleted Grizzlies. Meanwhile, starters Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Taylor Hendricks combined for 26 minutes. If Sunday was any indication, Whitehead is going to get a long look to close out the season.

Dariq Whitehead
Memphis Grizzlies
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