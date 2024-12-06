Dariq Whitehead News: Sent back to G League on Friday
The Nets assigned Whitehead to their G League affiliate Friday, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Whitehead will head back to the Long Island Nets ahead of Friday's matchup against the Delaware Blue Coats. The 20-year-old forward has surpassed one minute in just a single NBA contest this season, during which he chipped in 18 points (6-11 FG, 6-10 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block over 24 minutes in Monday's loss to the Bulls.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now