Dariq Whitehead News: Sent back to G League on Friday

The Nets assigned Whitehead to their G League affiliate Friday, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Whitehead will head back to the Long Island Nets ahead of Friday's matchup against the Delaware Blue Coats. The 20-year-old forward has surpassed one minute in just a single NBA contest this season, during which he chipped in 18 points (6-11 FG, 6-10 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block over 24 minutes in Monday's loss to the Bulls.