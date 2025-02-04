Dariq Whitehead News: Struggles in G League return
Whitehead (illness) recorded eight points (2-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and four steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 117-113 G League loss to the Birmingham Squadron.
After missing time due to an illness, Whitehead returned to action in the G League on Monday but struggled mightily with his shot, which has been a trend all season. Across 17 appearances with Long Island, Whitehead has averaged 11.8 points per game, shooting 33.2 percent from the field and 26.5 percent from deep.
