Darius Bazley News: Contributes defensively

Bazley collected 15 points (6-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks over 33 minutes Thursday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats 115-107 loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Bazley couldn't quite find his shooting rhythm in this one, but it didn't stop him from stuffing the stat sheet. His effort on the defensive end of the court has been evident of late, recording at least two steals and two blocks in back-to-back appearances.