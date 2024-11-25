Darius Bazley News: Flirts with double-double in win

Bazley posted nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, one steal and one block over 27 minutes in Sunday's 131-125 win over Westchester.

Bazley paced Delaware on the glass in Sunday's victory, leading all Blue Coats players in rebounds while finishing one point and two boards shy of a double-double. Bazley has averaged 14.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 assists over five outings so far this season.