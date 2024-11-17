Darius Bazley News: Posts strong final line

Bazley totaled 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and two seals in 19 minutes during Sunday's 112-90 loss to the G League College Park Skyhawks.

Bazley led the Delaware bench in scoring and nearly secured his first double-double of the season with a solid effort on the glass. He's made the most of his chances so far this season, scoring in double figures in two appearances despite failing to reach the 20-minute threshold in either matchup.