Darius Bazley News: Productive off bench

Bazley played 26 minutes Monday during Delaware's 108-100 win over the Skyhawks and compiled 26 points (10-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks.

Bazley was dominant for the Blue Coats in their first win of the season as he led the team in points scored, rebounds, blocks and steals despite coming off the bench. The 24-year-old also shot an efficient 71.4 percent from the field in addition to compiling his first double-double of the season.