Darius Bazley News: Reaches 20-point threshold
Bazley recorded 20 points (5-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block over 38 minutes Monday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 115-114 loss to the Capital City Go-Go.
Bazley was one of three players on the Blue Coats to reach the 20-point mark, though he turned in an ugly shooting line. This was an uncharacteristic performance for the 24-year-old, who is hitting 49.6 percent of his attempts from the field through 11 appearances this season.
Darius Bazley
Free Agent
