Darius Bazley News: Scores season-high points

Bazley played 36 minutes Wednesday during Delaware's 132-129 win over Long Island and compiled 32 points (10-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks.

Bazley set a new season high in points scored in addition to racking up his third double-double of the year. The 24-year-old has now surpassed 20 points scored in back-to-back games and three times total this season across eight games played.