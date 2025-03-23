Darius Brown Injury: Back in street clothes
Brown didn't play in Saturday's 97-91 G League win over the Osceola Magic due to a wrist injury.
This was the first half of a back-to-back set, and it's safe to presume Brown's absence was simply precautionary while he continues to monitor a lingering wrist injury. Across 44 appearances with the Charge this season, Brown has averaged 7.8 points in 25.1 minutes per game.
Darius Brown
Free Agent
