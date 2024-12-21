Darius Brown Injury: Struggles in return

Brown played 22 minutes Friday during Cleveland's 121-98 loss versus Salt Lake City and logged three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists.

Brown missed the team's win over the Herd last Saturday with a hip injury but managed to make his return versus the Stars. However, he struggled offensively , shooting just 25.0 percent both from the field and from deep in addition to turning the ball over twice.