Darius Brown News: Close to double-double

Brown posted 26 points (9-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and five steals across 43 minutes in Sunday's 100-96 win over Motor City.

Brown led the way in scoring for the Charge but was also the team leader in assists and steals. His presence was felt on both ends of the court in this win, but that has often happened with him. He's averaging 7.1 points, 4.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game across 10 regular-season appearances.