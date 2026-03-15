Darius Brown News: Delivers 15 assists Saturday

Brown notched 15 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 assists, six rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes in Saturday's 130-100 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Brown made his usual impact with a huge playmaking contribution, which allowed him to post his fourth double-double in his last five games. While his regular-season numbers of 10.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game rank first on the squad, the guard has stood out for his consistency as an all-around performer throughout the campaign.