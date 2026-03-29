Darius Brown News: Dishes 13 dimes in G League win
Brown logged 10 points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 assists, three rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes during the G League Cleveland Charge's 113-93 win over the Long Island Nets on Saturday.
It wasn't the most efficient night from the field for Brown, but he got his teammates involved with a game-high 13 assists, and he has logged double-digit assists in five of his last seven outings in the G League. Brown will end the G League regular season averaging 12.8 points, 10.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 threes and 2.0 steals over 32.9 minutes per game.
Darius Brown
Free Agent
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