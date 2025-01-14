Fantasy Basketball
Darius Brown

Darius Brown News: Flirts with triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Brown posted 19 points (5-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds and five steals in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 112-108 overtime loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Brown led College Park in assists and steals during Tuesday's loss. However, Brown has struggled with his efficiency this season, shooting just 30.2 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from three.

Darius Brown
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
