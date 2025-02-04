Darius Brown News: Hands out 10 assists in G League
Brown logged seven points (2-10 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Monday's 124-114 loss to Rio Grande Valley.
Although Brown struggled to score Monday, he handed out double-digit assists for the fourth time this season in the G League. Over his last eight games (all starts), the undrafted rookie is averaging 17.1 points, 7.6 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.2 threes in 39.4 minutes.
Darius Brown
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now