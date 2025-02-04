Darius Brown News: Hands out 10 assists in G League

Brown logged seven points (2-10 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Monday's 124-114 loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Although Brown struggled to score Monday, he handed out double-digit assists for the fourth time this season in the G League. Over his last eight games (all starts), the undrafted rookie is averaging 17.1 points, 7.6 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.2 threes in 39.4 minutes.