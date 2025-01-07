Darius Brown News: Leads team in minutes off bench
Brown recorded zero points (0-5 FG, 0-5 3Pt), six assists, six steals and four rebounds in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 133-108 loss to the Capital City Go-Go.
Brown led the Charge in minutes, assists and steals during Tuesday's loss despite coming off the bench. However, Brown was unable to record a single point after missing all five of his three-point attempts.
Darius Brown
Free Agent
