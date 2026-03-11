Darius Brown News: Logs triple-double in victory
Brown supplied 14 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 14 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 127-111 G League win over the Capital City Go-Go.
Brown took advantage of his opportunities to score while delivering his usual playmaking numbers and a season-high count of rebounds against the Go-Go. It was Brown's first triple-double over 39 G League appearances this season, and his averages increased to 12.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game.
Darius Brown
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now