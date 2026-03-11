Darius Brown News: Logs triple-double in victory

Brown supplied 14 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 14 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 127-111 G League win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Brown took advantage of his opportunities to score while delivering his usual playmaking numbers and a season-high count of rebounds against the Go-Go. It was Brown's first triple-double over 39 G League appearances this season, and his averages increased to 12.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game.