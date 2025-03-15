Fantasy Basketball
Darius Brown headshot

Darius Brown News: Minimal impact in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Brown (wrist) recorded zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 108-106 win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Brown returned to action Friday after missing the Charge's previous contest due to a wrist injury. However, Brown continues to struggle with his efficiency, shooting just 37.6 percent from the field this season.

