Darius Brown News: Minimal impact in return
Brown (wrist) recorded zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 108-106 win over the Wisconsin Herd.
Brown returned to action Friday after missing the Charge's previous contest due to a wrist injury. However, Brown continues to struggle with his efficiency, shooting just 37.6 percent from the field this season.
Darius Brown
Free Agent
