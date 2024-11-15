Darius Brown News: Puts up 13 points in loss

Brown recorded 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 17 minutes during Thursday's 107-100 loss to the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Brown was held scoreless in his last appearance Sunday against the Mad Ants, so it was nice to see him bounce back with a season-best 13 points and six rebounds Thursday night. He's done the majority of his scoring damage from beyond the arc so far this year, scoring 15 of his 19 points from deep over three appearances.