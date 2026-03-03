Darius Brown News: Waived by Cleveland
The Cavaliers waived Brown on Tuesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Brown signed a two-way pact with the Cavaliers less than two weeks ago but will now have to explore other opportunities. In a corresponding move, the club signed Olivier Sarr to a two-way deal. Brown appeared in just one game for the parent club, recording a rebound across three minutes in last Tuesday's win over New York.
Darius Brown
Free Agent
