Darius Garland Injury: Considered week-to-week
Garland (toe) is considered week-to-week, Law Murray of The Athletic reports Wednesday.
Murray adds that Garland likely won't see the floor until March at the earliest. It's clear that the Clippers are going to be cautious with their new point guard, but Murray said the team definitely expects him to return this season. Garland was injured to start the campaign, appearing in only eight of Cleveland's first 24 games. He returned to action in early December, playing in 18 straight contests, but has been sidelined since Jan. 16 after suffering another injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darius Garland See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left2 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 117 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline7 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 108 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 810 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darius Garland See More