Darius Garland Injury: Continues to progress

Garland (toe) participated in a 5-on-5 scrimmage Wednesday, Janis Carr of The Orange County Register reports.

Garland will also go through another scrimmage Thursday, but he's not going to be cleared to play against the Timberwolves. A return against the Pelicans on March 1 could be on the table if Garland continues to progress, so fantasy managers may not have to wait much longer to see him debut for the Clippers.