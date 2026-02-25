Darius Garland headshot

Darius Garland Injury: Continues to progress

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 1:42pm

Garland (toe) participated in a 5-on-5 scrimmage Wednesday, Janis Carr of The Orange County Register reports.

Garland will also go through another scrimmage Thursday, but he's not going to be cleared to play against the Timberwolves. A return against the Pelicans on March 1 could be on the table if Garland continues to progress, so fantasy managers may not have to wait much longer to see him debut for the Clippers.

Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darius Garland See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darius Garland See More
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
NBA
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
Author Image
Dan Bruno
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
17 days ago