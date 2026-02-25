Darius Garland Injury: Continues to progress
Garland (toe) participated in a 5-on-5 scrimmage Wednesday, Janis Carr of The Orange County Register reports.
Garland will also go through another scrimmage Thursday, but he's not going to be cleared to play against the Timberwolves. A return against the Pelicans on March 1 could be on the table if Garland continues to progress, so fantasy managers may not have to wait much longer to see him debut for the Clippers.
