Darius Garland headshot

Darius Garland Injury: Exits to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Garland exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Friday's game against the Pacers due to an apparent left lower leg injury, Farbod Esnaashari of SI.com reports.

Garland appeared to step on a camera operator's foot late in the second quarter. He briefly played through the issue before exiting to the locker room, and he can be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light.

Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers
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