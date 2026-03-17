Darius Garland headshot

Darius Garland Injury: Game-time call for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 3:07pm

Garland is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans due to left toe injury management.

The Clippers are considering sitting Garland down for the first half of Wednesday's back-to-back. Expect another update on his availability closer to game time.

Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers
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