Darius Garland Injury: Game-time call for Wednesday
Garland is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans due to left toe injury management.
The Clippers are considering sitting Garland down for the first half of Wednesday's back-to-back. Expect another update on his availability closer to game time.
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