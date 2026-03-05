Darius Garland headshot

Darius Garland Injury: Getting rest day Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Garland is out for Friday's game against the Spurs due to left toe injury management.

Garland will take a seat for the first half of the team's back-to-back after logging 24 minutes Wednesday night against the Pacers. Look for Kris Dunn and Kobe Sanders to continue to benefit in terms of minutes with Garland sidelined Friday.

