Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Darius Garland headshot

Darius Garland Injury: Headed to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Garland left Tuesday's game versus the Wizards with 8:08 remaining in the third quarter due to an apparent head injury, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.

Garland was sent to the locker room after colliding with Jonas Valanciunas. If the star guard is unable to return, he will finish Tuesday's contest with 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and one steal in 17 minutes.

Darius Garland
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now