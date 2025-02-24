Fantasy Basketball
Darius Garland

Darius Garland Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

RotoWire Staff

February 24, 2025

Garland (hip) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Magic.

Garland is in danger of missing his second consecutive contest due to a left hip contusion. If the star point guard remains on the shelf Tuesday, Ty Jerome, Max Strus and De'Andre Hunter are all candidates for a bump in playing time. Over his last five outings, Garland has averaged 16.4 points, 6.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 28.0 minutes per contest.

Darius Garland
Cleveland Cavaliers

