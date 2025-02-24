Darius Garland Injury: Iffy for Tuesday
Garland (hip) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Magic.
Garland is in danger of missing his second consecutive contest due to a left hip contusion. If the star point guard remains on the shelf Tuesday, Ty Jerome, Max Strus and De'Andre Hunter are all candidates for a bump in playing time. Over his last five outings, Garland has averaged 16.4 points, 6.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 28.0 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now