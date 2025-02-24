Darius Garland Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Garland (hip) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Magic.

Garland is in danger of missing his second consecutive contest due to a left hip contusion. If the star point guard remains on the shelf Tuesday, Ty Jerome, Max Strus and De'Andre Hunter are all candidates for a bump in playing time. Over his last five outings, Garland has averaged 16.4 points, 6.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 28.0 minutes per contest.