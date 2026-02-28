Darius Garland Injury: Intends to play Monday
Garland (toe), who has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, intends to make his Clippers debut against the Warriors on Monday, Chris Haynes of NBA TV reports.
Garland hasn't played since Jan. 14 due to left toe injury management and a right great toe sprain. However, he's set to make his Clippers debut Monday after being traded from Cleveland to Los Angeles on Feb. 3. Over 26 regular-season appearances with the Cavaliers prior to the trade, he averaged 18.0 points, 6.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 30.5 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darius Garland See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Moves One Week Before Fantasy Deadline3 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left12 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1117 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline17 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1018 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darius Garland See More