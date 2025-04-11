Fantasy Basketball
Darius Garland headshot

Darius Garland Injury: Likely to suit up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Garland (toe) is probable for Friday's game against the Knicks.

After resting Thursday against Indiana, Garland will likely return to action Friday. Over his last 10 appearances, Garland has averaged 18.0 points, 6.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.9 minutes per game. However, he may not play the entire game Friday, as the Cavaliers have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Darius Garland
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
