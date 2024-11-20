Fantasy Basketball
Darius Garland Injury: Listed out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Garland will not play Wednesday against the Pelicans due to left groin soreness.

Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set against a very shorthanded New Orleans team, so the Cavaliers are likely exercising caution here. With Garland sidelined, Ty Jerome is likely to step into a larger role, and Craig Porter could be way more involved as well after a strong showing against the Celtics on Tuesday. Garland's next chance to play will be Sunday against Toronto.

