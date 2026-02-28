Darius Garland Injury: Out again Sunday
Garland (toe) is out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Garland again practiced in full for the Clippers on Saturday, but a target date for his return has yet to be determined. It's possible he could play Monday against the Warriors, but the Clippers have been proceeding with caution.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darius Garland See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Moves One Week Before Fantasy Deadline3 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left12 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1117 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline17 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1018 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darius Garland See More