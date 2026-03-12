Darius Garland headshot

Darius Garland Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Garland is out for Friday's game against the Bulls due to left toe injury management, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Garland will take a seat Friday after playing in three straight games for LA. The Clippers have shown a tendency to start Kris Dunn at point guard when Garland isn't available, so this option should be on the table versus Chicago.

Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
