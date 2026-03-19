Darius Garland Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Garland (toe) will not play Thursday against the Pelicans.

As expected, Garland will be rested for the second leg of this back-to-back set. The guard produced 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound, six assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 124-109 loss to the Pelicans. Kris Dunn and Jordan Miller could step into larger roles as a result Thursday.