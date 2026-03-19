Darius Garland headshot

Darius Garland Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Garland (toe) will not play Thursday against the Pelicans.

As expected, Garland will be rested for the second leg of this back-to-back set. The guard produced 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound, six assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 124-109 loss to the Pelicans. Kris Dunn and Jordan Miller could step into larger roles as a result Thursday.

Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers
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