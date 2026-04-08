Darius Garland headshot

Darius Garland Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 1:57pm

Garland has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to left toe injury management.

Garland will sit out the second half of this back-to-back set, though he'll likely return for Friday's game in Portland. With the 26-year-old point guard out, Jordan Miller and John Collins are candidates to step into the starting five. Kobe Sanders and Kris Dunn could also see increased playing time in Garland's absence.

Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers
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