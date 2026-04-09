Darius Garland News: Cleared for Friday
Garland (toe) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Garland was held out of Wednesday's matchup against Oklahoma City due to left toe injury management, but he's been given the green light to return Friday. He's averaging 16.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals through three April appearances.
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