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Darius Garland News: Cleared from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Garland (toe) is off the injury report for Saturday's game against the Mavericks.

After sitting out Thursday's loss to the Pelicans due to left toe injury management, Garland is ready to return Saturday. Kris Dunn appears headed back into a reserve role versus Dallas. Over his last six appearances, Garland has averaged 21.3 points, 7.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 28.5 minutes per game.

Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers
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