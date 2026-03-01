Darius Garland headshot

Darius Garland News: Cleared to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 1:28pm

The Clippers announced that Garland (toe) -- who has already been ruled out for Sunday's matchup versus the Pelicans -- will be available for Monday's game at Golden State, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

In what will be his Clippers debut, Garland is slated to make his first appearance since Jan. 14 following a lengthy absence due to a right great toe sprain and left big toe injury management. Prior to being traded to the Clippers on Feb. 4, Garland had averaged 18.0 points, 6.9 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers and 0.8 steals in 30.5 minutes per contest over 26 appearances with Cleveland. Given the amount of time that he missed, Garland is likely to be operating with a minutes restriction Monday, but the Clippers could feel comfortable deploying him in the starting five right off the bat.

