Darius Garland News: Comes close to double-double

Garland totaled 18 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and three steals across 29 minutes during Thursday's 110-97 victory over the Nets.

Garland finished just one assist away from a double-double, and while the star floor general hasn't exactly been turning heads as a playmaker in recent weeks, he remains a key cog in the Cavaliers' offensive scheme, allowing the likes of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen to thrive as scoring weapons. This was the fourth time Garland dished out at least seven dimes in his last eight contests, and he's averaging 22.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game over his last 10 outings.